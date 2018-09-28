Fatal accident in Topeka Friday afternoon

A Friday afternoon accident claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Topeka.

Topeka Police say at 1:35 Friday afternoon, an injury accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle was reported at SW 10th and Mulvane Street. Officers found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and died there.

East and Westbound lanes at 10th Street between Mulvane and College were closed for several hours while the TPD reconstruction team investigated. Westar crews also responded to repair their lines.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.