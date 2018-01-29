Fatal accident in Silver Lake Sunday

A Sunday evening accident in Silver Lake claimed a man’s life.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, an orange Dodge Challenger driven by 23-year-old Daniel V. Martinez of Overland Park was eastbound on Highway 24 at 102 West Railroad around 6:20 p.m. Sunday when it went left of center and struck a piece of machinery parked off the north side of the road.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the piece of machinery was an industrial forklift.

Martinez was taken to Stormont Vail for treatment, and succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.