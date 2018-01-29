WIBW News Now!

Fatal accident in Silver Lake Sunday

by on January 29, 2018 at 6:23 AM

A Sunday evening accident in Silver Lake claimed a man’s life.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, an orange Dodge Challenger driven by 23-year-old Daniel V. Martinez of Overland Park was eastbound on Highway 24 at 102 West Railroad around 6:20 p.m. Sunday when it went left of center and struck a piece of machinery parked off the north side of the road.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the piece of machinery was an industrial forklift.

Martinez was taken to Stormont Vail for treatment, and succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Nick Gosnell