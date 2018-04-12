Fatal accident Thursday near Shawnee-Jefferson County line

An early morning accident Thursday near the Shawnee-Jefferson County line claimed one life.

According to a report from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 GMC Canyon Pickup truck was southbound in the 8200 block of NE Sherman Road when the driver, 69-year-old Gary D. Kirkwood of Topeka, lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest after striking a utility pole. Mr. Kirkwood, who was the only passenger, sustained fatal injuries from the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.