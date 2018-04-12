WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds SSE 21 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy82°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain41°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy44°
23°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear57°
41°

Fatal accident Thursday near Shawnee-Jefferson County line

by on April 12, 2018 at 10:34 AM (3 hours ago)

An early morning accident Thursday near the Shawnee-Jefferson County line claimed one life.

According to a report from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 GMC Canyon Pickup truck was southbound in the 8200 block of NE Sherman Road when the driver, 69-year-old Gary D. Kirkwood of Topeka, lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest after striking a utility pole. Mr. Kirkwood, who was the only passenger, sustained fatal injuries from the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.