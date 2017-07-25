Fatal apartment fire in Junction City ‘likely’ started by victim

Authorities in Junction City believe a man who was killed in an apartment fire set the blaze himself.

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson says the fire at the Green Park Apartments, 1431 N. Calhoun St., was first reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

While working to contain the blaze that started in the kitchen of a ground floor apartment, firefighters found an adult male victim inside.

First responders performed CPR on the victim before taking him to Geary Community Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Derrick Anthony Williams, of Junction City.

Investigators with the Junction City Fire Department, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and Junction City Police Department determined the fire was intentionally set.

Further investigation revealed it is “very likely” that Williams started the fire.

Residents of the eight-unit apartment complex were all able to evacuate the building and none were reported injured.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment and the rest of the building sustained light smoke damage.

The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in total damages.

Johnson says an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of Williams’ death.