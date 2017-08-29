Fatal car crash in Gardner under investigation

One person is dead following a single-car crash Tuesday morning in Gardner.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on 207th Street between Cedar Niles and Moonlight Road.

A vehicle occupied by two people left the road and crashed into a tree.

One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Paul Nonnast with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the other person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police have shutdown 207th Street around the scene of the crash.

The victims’ names and ages are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.