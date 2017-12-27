WIBW News Now!

Fatal crash on I-70 kills four

December 27, 2017

Four people from Missouri are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in north central Kansas early Tuesday near Abilene.
 
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the vehicle was westbound on Interstate 70 when due to weather conditions the driver hit the guardrail.  The vehicle traveled a few hundred feet beside the guardrail and then continued on top of the guardrail before falling off the bridge.  The vehicle fell approximately 25 feet off the bridge and landed on an embankment next to the railroad tracks below, resting on it’s top.
 
The Highway Patrol identifies the victims as 47-year-old Lisa Luft, 20-year-old Brianna Luft, 14-year-old Aria Luft and 18-year-old Saleena Senzee, all from Kearney, Missouri.  Only the driver was wearing a seat belt.
 

 