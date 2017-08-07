WIBW News Now!

Fatal crash near Holton under investigation

by on August 7, 2017 at 8:52 AM (6 hours ago)

A fatal crash is under investigation Monday morning in Jackson County.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on a county road north of K-16 Highway, three miles west of Holton, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Morse said in a new release the vehicle was headed north on M Road when crossed onto the west side of the road and rolled over.

The vehicle landed on its wheels.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver dead. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver’s name and details regarding the vehicle have not been released, pending notification of family members.

A message left with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle