Fatal fire at Paxico winery Thursday night

One person died in a fire at a winery just off I-70 near Paxico Thursday night.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff Rob Hoskins says firefighters were called around 6:30 p.m. to Wyldewood Cellars Winery just off the Paxico exit of I-70. Seven fire departments had to bring their own water to the blaze, as there was no hydrant nearby.

The fire started in the front of the building and spread to an open attic space where wood was stored. The business had closed at its normal time of 6 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation. The name of the person who died has not been released.