Fatal fire in Brown County Thursday

Brown County Authorities and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a fatal fire.

According to a release from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 5:20 Thursday morning a fire was reported at 2144 Dewberry Road near Fairview.

Fire departments from Fairview, Morrill, Powhattan, Horton, Kickapoo and Hiawatha battled the fire for several hours.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and is investigating the cause of the fire.

A body was discovered by emergency responders. Identity is being withheld pending family notification.