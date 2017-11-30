Fatal tractor accident in Shawnee County Wednesday

A 67-year-old man died in a tractor accident in Shawnee County Wednesday night. Fire, EMS and Sheriff’s officers responded to the 4400 block of NE Croco Road shortly after 6 p.m.

It was determined that the man was using an 800 series Ford Tractor with a front loader and rear box blade attachment to do dirt work at the back of the property. Sometime between 3pm and 6pm as he was moving dirt to level a sloped area on the property the tractor rolled over, pinning him underneath it. When family returned home he was discovered and they summoned emergency personnel.

His name is not being released at this time to allow family to make notifications.