Fatal UTV Accident Near Netawaka
Image: Jackson Co Sheriff/Facebook
Sunday morning at about 2:05 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Horton Police Department Dispatch Center of an accident involving a UTV approximately ½ mile west of S. Road on 318th Road in northern Jackson County.
The caller reported one person was possibly deceased and others injured.
Upon arrival, a deputy sheriff and a passenger administered CPR to an occupant who had been ejected and who was later pronounced deceased.
Five of the other surviving occupants were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka and Sabetha Hospital with life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries.
The initial investigation determined that the driver had been operating a 2020 Honda UTV traveling westbound on 318th Rd (a low maintenance road) from S. Road running along the side of another UTV.
The 2020 Honda UTV left the roadway and lost control and overturned, ejecting a 13-year old front seat passenger.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor to the accident.
The victim’s name isn’t being released at this time pending the notification of family.
The incident remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.