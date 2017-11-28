Fatalities on pace to set a record in Kansas this year, AAA talks about how to keep that from happening

With more than a full month to go in 2017, there have already been 420 traffic fatalities in Kansas this year, down just nine from 2016.

“We’d really like to remind people to slow down,” said AAA Kansas Jennifer Haugh. “That’s not just monitoring the speed limit. That’s also slow down for situations. If you’re on a dark road at night, you might need to lower that speed even more. If there’s fog or rain or other things like that, adjusting your speed is one of the best ways to prevent tragedies.”

Part of what makes drivers unprepared for what happens is not paying close attention when the route is familiar.

“They get to work and they think about, I don’t even remember my drive getting here,” said Haugh. “It does become routine. Your alertness sort of goes down a little bit, because it’s something you do every day, day in and day out. If you need to take a different way to work once in awhile to kind of just maybe jump start your brain a little bit on that drive, that’s always a good idea, but it is easy to sort of get in that routine and get a little lackadaisical about what you’re doing behind the wheel there.”

The most important thing is not to let anything divert your focus, even your phone or any other forms of entertainment that may be in the vehicle.

“So many lives are at stake when you’re behind the wheel,” said Haugh. “Not just the people in your car, but everyone else on the road with you. We’re all trusting that each other are doing what we need to do to be doing that safely. Certainly, the phone is a huge distraction. Other passengers can be a distraction. We’ve had a study on how the infotainment systems that are in the dashboards can be a distraction.”

If you’re able to do so, put your phone on Do Not Disturb mode or put it in the glove box or trunk or somewhere else where it won’t distract you from your primary objective, which is driving.