Father and son jailed on Jackson County charges after warrant served Saturday

A father and son are behind bars after being arrested on drug charges near Mayetta Saturday.

Fifty-three-year-old Jonathan L. Seeley and 25-year-old Samuel Jacob Seeley were both arrested after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 15599 US Highway 75 in rural Mayetta.

Deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons from the residence.

Jonathan Seeley is being held in the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of firearms.

Samuel Seeley is being held for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of firearms.

Bond has not yet been set on either subject. The KHP assisted with the search warrant.