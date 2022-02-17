      Breaking News
Father Held In Infant Son’s Murder

Feb 17, 2022 @ 10:45am

The father of an infant killed in a house fire in suburban Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the case.

The fire was reported around 1 o’clock Sunday morning in Shawnee.

Firefighters battling the flames found the body of the infant inside the home.

The baby’s name has not been released.

Police later arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker, television station Fox4 reported.

Ecker has been charged in Johnson County Court with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Ecker is also charged with felony stalking, domestic aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a one million dollar bond.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said there was a history of domestic violence in the case.

