Father Held In Infant Son’s Murder

The father of an infant killed in a house fire in suburban Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the case.
The fire was reported around 1 o’clock Sunday morning in Shawnee.
Firefighters battling the flames found the body of the infant inside the home.
The baby’s name has not been released.
Police later arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker, television station Fox4 reported.
Ecker has been charged in Johnson County Court with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
Ecker is also charged with felony stalking, domestic aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.
He is being held on a one million dollar bond.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said there was a history of domestic violence in the case.