WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


101°F
Clear
Feels Like 105°
Winds South 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear101°
75°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear99°
76°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm94°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy97°
75°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy93°
70°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 14, 2018

Father of Lucas Hernandez pleads guilty to hitting another child

by on July 12, 2018 at 3:11 PM (2 hours ago)

The father of a 5-year-old Kansas boy whose body was found months after he was reporting missing has pleaded guilty to hitting another child.

Thirty-four-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, of Wichita, was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and ordered to complete a parenting class after admitting to misdemeanor battery.  Prosecutors said in a news release that Hernandez struck his girlfriend’s 6-year-old, causing redness and swelling on the boy’s chest.

Emily Glass was Hernandez’s live-in girlfriend, and police described her as the stepmother of Hernandez’s son, Lucas.  She reported Lucas missing in February and fatally shot herself last month after leading an investigator to Lucas’ body in May.  Prosecutors didn’t charge her in Lucas’ death but described her as a person of interest.  Lucas’ cause of death couldn’t be determined.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.