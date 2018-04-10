WIBW News Now!

Father told police he was concerned for boy’s safety days before he went missing under stepmom’s watch

by on April 10, 2018 at 12:39 PM (2 hours ago)

Twelve days before a Wichita woman reported her 5-year-old stepson missing, the father of her two young sons told police he was concerned for their safety.

The Wichita Eagle reports court records show the boys’ father filed a police report in early February saying one of the boys had red marks on his chest after he returned home from visiting Emily Glass.  The report said the man later asked a Butler County court to suspend Glass’ parenting time with her sons.

On February 17th, Glass reported her 5-year-old stepson, Lucas Hernandez, was missing from their rental home.  Despite an extensive search and publicity, the boy has not been found.

Glass is jailed in Sedgwick County on charges of endangering a child, her 1-year-old daughter.  She has not been charged in Lucas’ disappearance.

