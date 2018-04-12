WIBW News Now!

Father who says he was “rough housing” with 6-month-old son before child died has been arrested

by on April 12, 2018 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)

Authorities say a man who reported that he was rough housing with his 6-month-old son when the child stopped breathing has been arrested in the boy’s death.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the man was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse.  He is being held on a $500,000 bond.  Lt. Todd Ojile says the man has not yet been charged.

Ojile says the man and the child’s mother went Tuesday morning to an emergency room, where the child was pronounced dead.  The father told hospital staff that he was rough housing and shadow boxing with the baby when the boy stopped breathing.

Police say the coroner determined the infant died of severe internal injuries.

