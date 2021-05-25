FBI Agent Indicted For Storing Documents at Home
An FBI employee from Dodge City has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department says.
Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of sensitive government documents, including materials that describe sources, methods, and operations, and that contain information about operatives such as a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden.
Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst in the FBI’s Kansas City office for 12 years until her suspension in December 2017.
The two-count indictment alleges that during that time, Kingsbury illegally removed documents she was granted access to at work, and stored them at home.
The indictment does not provide a reason for why Kingsbury mishandled the documents, nor does it accuse her of having transmitted the information to anyone else.