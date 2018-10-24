FBI conducting Sedgwick County employee interviews as it investigates commission

Sedgwick County commissioners say the FBI is interviewing county officials and employees as part of an investigation into the commission.

The Wichita Eagle reports interviews and documents it obtained indicate the investigation involves possible obstruction of justice surrounding some commissioners’ efforts to oust County Manager Michael Scholes.

County memos show at least one commissioner asked legal staff about firing Scholes after he reported information on commissioner conduct to the FBI.

None of the memos The Eagle reviewed clarify what information Scholes may have provided to the bureau.

Commissioner Richard Ranzau confirmed that the FBI has been interviewing county officials and employees.

Commission Chairman David Dennis says the county is conducting its own investigation into personnel issues that have affected worker morale and prompted employees to resign or retire.