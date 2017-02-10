FBI searching for serial bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit”

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force on Friday sent out a multi-state alert asking for help identifying a serial bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit.”

Authorities believe the suspect, whose real name is unknown, committed eight bank robberies or attempted back robberies in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.

The crimes were committed between August 24, 2016 and February 2, 2017.

The FBI provided the following list detailing the robberies:

Aug. 24 – Arizona Central Credit Union – 787 South Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona

Aug. 31 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union – 2301 South High Street, Longview, Texas

Sept. 12 – Bank of the West – 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Oct. 18 – First Bank Southwest – 2400 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas

Nov. 2 – Alliance Bank – 1226 South Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Nov. 30 – US Bank – 2300 Louisiana Boulevard, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dec. 12 – Amarillo National Bank – 2530 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas

Feb. 4 – First National Bank – 2021 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, standing between 5-feet, six-inches to five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He is said to have a large build, light complexion and gray hair.

The suspect has worn a ball cap, sunglasses, and blue jeans in every robbery. He has also worn a long- or short-sleeved t-shirt and athletic shoes. In one robbery, he wore a black or gray ski jacket. He has also worn sunglasses and a white mustache or goatee in several robberies.

All eight robberies saw the suspect enter the bank carrying a small, semi-automatic handgun and demand money from the teller before fleeing on foot. The release did not state how much money he has made off with in the robberies.

To date, no one has been injured.

According to FBI Kansas City Division spokeswoman Bridget Patton, authorities to not have any specific information indicating the “Barrel Chested Bandit” is from or currently in the northeast Kansas area.

Investigators issued the alert to multiple regions within travel distance to the states where the robberies occurred.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.