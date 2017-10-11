FBI seeking help in locating a sexual predator

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reaching out to the public in an effort to stop a child predator.

The unidentified woman being sought—known only as Jane Doe 39—can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited.

According to a news release, the video was obtained during an FBI investigation and forwarded to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Special Agent Susan Romash says the video is circulating online.

“We know the video has been traded on the Internet,” Romash said, “and we know this child is a victim who needs our help.”

In the video, an adult woman is heard speaking Vietnamese, and at one point her face is shown. The video is believed to have been produced prior to April of 2016.

Romash says the FBI released the video in the hopes someone will recognize the woman’s face and/or voice, and come forward with information that would help authorities locate her.

“We also search for clues within the images,” Romash said in a release. “Those clues often help us determine where the image was produced or who created it. If those approaches don’t work,” she explained, “but there is an adult in the image whose face is shown, we publicize it through ECAP and ask for the public’s help.”

The publicity efforts to identify and apprehend Jane Doe 39 are part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives.

The FBI has released the following video clip featuring an audio clip of the woman’s voice. The clip is of a woman, speaking Vietnamese, saying “You can’t play with this.”