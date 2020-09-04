FBI Seeking Potential Victims in Jeffrey Pierce Case
Press Release
The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance to identify potential victims in the case of U. S. v Jeffrey Pierce.
Pierce, a high school basketball coach at Seaman High School in Topeka, was charged Sept. 2, 2020, with sexually exploiting minors.
Using social networking platforms, Pierce is alleged to have contacted his victims while pretending to be a female teenager.
He would then solicit explicit photos or videos from the juvenile victims.
Pierce used the following user/vanity names when contacting his victims through Instagram, Snapchat, KiK, and Grinder:
Instagram : addie8651, addiestrode111, Addie Strode, Kennedy Addison Strode
Snapchat : jp131780 (Addilyn), Jordan_reh (Kennedy), Kennedy Lacrone, Jordy Rey Rey, jacy townsend
KiK: jordyreyrey (Addie Strode) (Kennedy)
Grinder: Discreet
Pierce, a 40-year-old U.S. citizen, is currently in federal custody and is charged in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
If you have reason to believe you or your child may be a victim, please email [email protected].
Your response is voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.
Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.
The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance services, and resources.