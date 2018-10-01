FBI still searching for Saturday bank robber

The FBI is still looking for a man who they believe robbed the Kaw Valley Bank at 6831 SW 29th St. around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The lone black man was 6’1 and weighed around 300 pounds. He was wearing a light-blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans with a drawstring bag over his head, covering his face. He made an oral demand for cash and said he had a weapon, but didn’t show one.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a light blue car, likely a Chevy Malibu or a Ford Focus that was parked in the adjacent Dillons lot at 29th and Urish.

No one was hurt. If you know more about this robbery, call the FBI’s Topeka office at 785-231-1700 or you can call the FBI in Kansas City at 816-512-8200.