FBI Warns of Scammers Posing as…the FBI
The FBI is warning the public about the latest phone scam that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI’s real telephone number on the victim’s caller ID.
The criminals tell the victim that their social security number has been stolen and used to purchase property, stocks, and open bank accounts in the victim’s name.
To safeguard the victim’s money, the scammers gave instructions on how to wire the victim’s life savings to the “FBI” for safekeeping.
Since spoofed phone numbers belong to a legitimate agency, organization, or business, please take the next step by calling the organization in question.
Look up the phone number instead of the number given, then pick up the phone and call the agency, organization, or business to verify.
Scammers will do everything, including threaten or create a sense of urgency, to keep you from ending the call.
A legitimate caller will encourage you to take the time to verify.
If you are a victim of a phone or an online scam, immediately contact the bank you used to try to recall the wire transfer.