FBI Warns Parents of Sexploitation

The FBI’s Kansas City Division is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of young children.
Sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account.
In a scheme that has recently become more prevalent, the predator – posing as a young girl – uses deception and manipulation to convince a young male, usually 14 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the predator.
The predator then reveals that they have made the recordings, and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online.
The coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered Child Sexual Abuse Material carries heavy penalties, which can include up to life sentences for the offender.