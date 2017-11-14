WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Overcast
Feels Like 57°
Winds South 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain59°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear59°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
49°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
29°

FDA approves first-ever med with digital tracking system

by on November 14, 2017 at 7:49 AM (4 hours ago)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug in the United States with a digital ingestion tracking system in an
unprecedented step to ensure that patients with mental disorders take the medicine prescribed for them.

The drug Abilify MyCite was developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Abilify was first approved by the FDA in 2002 to treat schizophrenia, and the ingestible sensor, made by Proteus Digital health, was initially approved for
marketing in 2012.

The agency says the digitally enhanced medication “works by sending a message from the pill’s sensor to a wearable patch.”

Dr. Mitchell Mathis of the FDA says officials support “use of new technology in prescription drugs and is committed to working with companies to understand
how the new technology might benefit patients and prescribers.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.