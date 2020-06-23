      Breaking News
COVID-19 Case at Osawatomie State Hospital; Kansas Neurological Institute Reports 12 Cases

FDA, CDC Warn of Contaminated Bagged Garden Salad

Jun 23, 2020 @ 10:11am
Image: FDA

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.

Additionally, FDA and CDC continue to warn people not to eat all ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri.

Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores have recalled their store brand bagged salads specifically labeled as “garden salads” and sold in mid-western states.

The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

Hy-Vee recalled its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product on June 20, 2020 across its eight-state region. Fresh Express is the manufacturer of these salads.

In a press release, Jewel-Osco stated its recall of bagged Signature Farms Garden Salad, sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa, was “in cooperation with the Fresh Express recall of bagged salads potentially linked to an outbreak of Cyclospora infections” in midwestern states.

ALDI has reported to FDA that they have removed the ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from store shelves.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman