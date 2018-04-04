FDA head can choose to allow new products in ‘harm reduction’ approach to smoking, advocate says

The new head of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb gave a big speech when he got the job about changing tobacco policy, but it hasn’t happened yet, says Phil Kerpen, president of American Commitment.

“Our philosophy on tobacco control is going to be very different,” Kerpen recalls. “We’re not going to be automatically anti-everything. Our focus is going to be on the best possible health outcomes, which means we’re going to embrace a harm reduction approach.”

The harm reduction approach is giving adults that are already addicted to nicotine more options for nicotine delivery than smoking in an effort to reduce smoking’s carcinogenic effects.

“The best option is to quit,” Kerpen said. “We want as many people to quit as possible, but for people who can’t quit, we want them to be using something other than regular combustible cigarettes.”

The FDA has yet to approve anything practical since the change in leadership, like a proposed product called IQOS from Philip Morris, an electronic device that heats tobacco enough to release nicotine—but without combustion. Kerpen says the danger for younger consumers who are not addicted to use this instead of cigarettes and become addicted is minimal.

“There’s been a pending application on that at the FDA on that for awhile now,” said Kerpen. “There’s millions of pages of science that they’ve filed with that and they recently had a hearing which was a little bit confused. That shows you sort of how the old FDA mentality is still present along with the change of policy from the new boss.”

The final decision on whether IQOS will go forward ultimately rests with Gottlieb. It remains to be seen what he will do in response to the advisory committee’s decision making.