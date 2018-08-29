FDA issues recall of blood pressure medicine over packaging mix-up

A company that makes generic blood pressure medicine has recalled one lot of it, because the bottles actually contain a congestive heart failure medication.

The FDA announced Monday that Accord Healthcare has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of hydrochlorothiazide tablets. That lot accidentally contained spironolactone, a medication used to treat congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver and other ailments.

The FDA says that the effects of mixing up the medications depends on the individual, but can range from “limited” to life-threatening.

The correct blood pressure pills are are a light orange color with a letter H on one side, and a number 1 on the other.

Consumers are urged to report any drugs that do not match that description and check with their pharmacist or doctor.