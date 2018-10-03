FDA launching campaign to stop kids from starting to vape

The Food and Drug Administration is taking a two-tiered approach to curbing youth vaping. In addition to enforcement actions against manufacturers, they’re also launching a public relations campaign.

“What we are trying to do is reach the almost 11 million teenagers who are at risk of experimenting with e-cigarettes to deliver a simple message…this is not a risk-free proposition,” said Mitch Zeller, Director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “E-cigarettes can contain nicotine that can rewire your brain. E-cigarettes can contain things like formaldehyde and metal particles. Kids who experiment with e-cigarettes are more likely to try a cigarette within the

next 12 months.”

The problem is fairly widespread in the Sunflower State.

“In Kansas, 35 percent of high school kids have tried an e-cigarette at one point while in high school,” said Zeller. “All the progress that we have made in reducing kids use of regular cigarettes is in jeopardy if we don’t do something about this growing epidemic of kids use of e-cigarettes.”

Zeller says the FDA is cracking down on products they believe are aimed at kids.

“We have great concern about two aspects of the marketing,” said Zeller. “We took enforcement action earlier this year against products that were packaged to resemble juice boxes, candy, cookies. There was cartoon imagery. We’re also concerned about the role that flavors are playing. Cotton candy, bubble gum, if you can believe it, a product that was called unicorn puke. These are products that are obviously appealing to kids.”

The new, “The Real Cost” Youth E-Cigarette Prevention Campaign is targeting 10.7 million youth, aged 12-17 where they spend their time: online and in school.