Fed Coronavirus Funds Used for Infrastructure
Kansas plans to invest the nearly $85 million the state received in federal coronavirus relief funding for infrastructure programs and services in every county, leaving no part of the state behind, according to Governor Laura Kelly.
In deciding how to best invest the money it received, the state also decided on an approach that would invest the maximum amount of dollars into the economy in the least amount of time.
It also is targeting additional economic opportunities in communities that have been hardest hit during the pandemic, Kelly said.
Kansas received a total of 94 million federal dollars, with 9.1 million of that money federally designated to go directly to the Kansas City and Wichita metro areas.
The Kansas Department of Transportation said it will distribute the remaining funds to cities and counties to restore motor fuel tax revenue losses, advance preservation work, and increase funding for the popular local partnership programs.