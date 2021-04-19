Federal Agency Checking Haskell University
The federal agency that oversees Haskell Indian Nations University plans to send a team to the Lawrence campus following the faculty’s no-confidence vote in its president.
The Bureau of Indian Education said in a message to university employees that a review team would be on campus this week, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
The Faculty Senate unanimously declared earlier this month that it had no confidence in Haskell President Ronald Graham, alleging he has shown disdain for the free speech rights of students and faculty, and a disregard for academic freedom.
BIE director Tony Dearman rescinded this month a directive that forbid employees from publicly discussing issues they had with the school without first getting permission.
The editor of Haskell’s student newspaper, Jared Nelly, sued after Graham sent a directive to him in October detailing what he could report and write about in the paper.
Graham rescinded that order in January.