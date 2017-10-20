Federal child sex trafficking investigation leads to 10 arrests in Kansas, Missiouri

An ongoing, nationwide effort to combat child sex trafficking saw more than 80 minor victims rescued. Three of those victims were found in Kansas and Missouri.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the agency’s Kansas City Division partnered with local and state law enforcement last week for operations conducted across several area cities In Kansas, those cities included Overland Park, Olathe, Junction City, Topeka and Wichita. The investigation also involved Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Riverside.

The victims were aged 16 – 17 years old. The FBI says 10 alleged sex traffickers were arrested by the Kansas City-based task force.

The effort, Operation Cross Country, was born from a partnership between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“Child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America, and at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, we’re working to combat this problem every day,” said NCMEC President and CEO John Clark. “We’re proud to work with the FBI on Operation Cross Country to help find and recover child victims. We hope OCC generates more awareness about this crisis impacting our nation’s children.”

Nationwide, 84 minors were recovered and 120 suspects arrested as part of Operation Cross Country, which saw the FBI partner with hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country and abroad.

According to a news release, agents in Denver, Colorado recovered two minor girls—one 3-month-old and one 5-year-old. The suspect, a friend of the children’s family, offered an undercover officer access to the two children for sexual purposes in exchange for $600.

FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos and truck stops, as well as on street corners and Internet websites.

In El Paso, Texas, an undercover agent called an online advertisement for entertainment and met with a 21-year-old woman who offered a fee of $200 to engage in sexual intercourse with her and another female.

That female was 16-years-old.

The four-day operation that ran from Oct 12 – 15 was the 11th time since 2003 the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children joined forces for Operation Cross Country. This year’s effort involved 55 FBI field offices and 78 state and local task forces. Additional coordinated operations took place in Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street. It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

Minors recovered during Cross Country Operations are offered assistance from state protective services and the FBI’s Victim Services Division. Depending on the level of need, victims are offered medical and mental health counseling, as well as a number of other services.

The following video, provided by the FBI, features Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr discussing Operation Cross Country.