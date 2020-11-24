Federal Extended Benefits Officially Run Out
Kansans were given a heads-up a couple of weeks ago, but now it’s official: The U.S. Department of Labor has notified the state that Kansas has officially triggered off of the unemployment insurance Extended Benefits – or E.B. – program, bringing the program to its end.
The federal agency’s announcement means that Kansans’ last payable week on the E.B. program will be the week ending December 12th.
The Kansas Department of Labor is prohibited from making any additional payments, regardless of any remaining balance of E.B. entitlement.
Kansans who are no longer eligible for the E.B. program may be eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance if they qualify under all of the program’s federally mandated criteria.
KDOL will be reaching out to claimants to inform them of the program’s suspension.
KDOL has paid out more than 3.1 million weekly claims totaling over $2.3 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.