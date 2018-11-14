Federal filing questioning Whitaker appointment raises many legal questions, says KU professor

The question of standing is just one of many questions raised by a federal filing by the Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh to try to get a federal judge to rule on who should be the acting Attorney General following the resignation of Jeff Sessions.

“The question would be, is the state of Maryland, or the Maryland Attorney General the right claimant or plaintiff to even raise this issue?,” asked Lumen “Lou” Mulligan. Mulligan is the Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at KU. “Have they been uniquely injured? That’s a tough question, even whether the suit could even get up and running.”

The motion contends that Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker rather than Rod Rosenstein is a violation of law. Mulligan said there is a statutory conflict.

“There are two statutes that would appear to govern here,” said Mulligan. “An older statute which says if the Attorney General resigns or is unable to fulfill his duties the acting Attorney General shall be the number two, the Deputy Attorney General. There’s a newer statute which applies to everything in the federal government. It’s not a Department of Justice specific statute, which says if an office is empty, the President may fill that position with someone who is acting.”

The question is which statute applies. Generally when there is a specific and a general statute the more specific one holds, it’s also a question of if Congress intended for the general statute only to apply to sub-Cabinet positions. There is also a Constitutional question.

“The Constitution says that principal officers must be confirmed by the Senate,” said Mulligan. “It does empower the President to appoint acting principal officers in situations where the Senate is in recess. The Senate is not in recess right now, so that particular Constitutional provision would not apply.”

It’s worth noting that the tentative adjournment date for the Senate is December 14, which means that for practical purposes, this question could be moot within about a month, as in theory President Trump could make an appointment of whomever he chooses once the Senate gavels out.