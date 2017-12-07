WIBW News Now!

Federal judge dismisses man’s drug indictment, citing misconduct by prosecutor

by on December 7, 2017 at 11:13 AM (1 min ago)

A federal judge in Kansas dismissed a man’s drug indictment, citing misconduct by the prosecutor, who was criticized earlier this year for her handling of case that caused a man to be jailed for 23 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on Tuesday ordered the release of Gregory Orozco on methamphetamine-related charges.  The judge said federal prosecutor Terra Morehead threatened a witness and also belatedly disclosed evidence that might have helped Orozco’s case.

The Kansas City Star reports Morehead was accused of witness intimidation and prosecutorial misconduct when, as Wyandotte County assistant prosecutor, she prosecuted Lamonte McIntyre in a 1994 double murder.  McIntyre was released from prison in October.

U.S. attorney spokesman Jim Cross told the Star the office wouldn’t comment on Robinson’s latest order.

