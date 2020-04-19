Federal Judge Rules Against Kelly Church Service Ban
A federal judge signaled that he believes there’s a good chance that Kansas is violating religious freedom and free speech rights with a coronavirus-inspired 10-person limit on in-person attendance at religious services or activities.
U.S. District Judge John Broomes on Saturday blocked its enforcement against two churches that sued over it.
The churches were ordered to follow extra safety protocols, including offering extra hand sanitizer and not passing offering plates.
The decision from Broomes in Wichita prevented the enforcement of an order issued by Governor Laura Kelly against a church in western Kansas and one in northeast Kansas.
The judge’s decision will remain in effect until May 2.
He has another hearing set for Thursday.