WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


67°F
Clear
Feels Like 67°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear94°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy85°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
72°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
73°

Federal lawsuits filed against NE Kansas police chief

by on July 4, 2017 at 10:14 AM

Two federal lawsuits alleging violations of civil rights have been filed against Valley Falls Police Chief Bronson Campbell.

The Topeka Capital Journal reported on Monday that the lawsuit filed by Jamie Petitt alleges Campbell has harassed her and the council
has backed his actions.

A second lawsuit filed by Clayton Conser alleges his rights were violated in June 2015 when Campbell used a stun gun on him.

Campbell told the newspaper he couldn’t comment on pending litigation, but said he doesn’t think he’s ever used excessive force.

Valley Falls Mayor Charles Stutesman says the police chief has his support and the support of the council.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.