Federal, State Funding Prompts Shawnee County Health Department Proposal

Jun 23, 2020 @ 6:42am
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino

The Shawnee County Health Department is seeking approval to amend the contract of the Shawnee County Health Officer at the Thursday Board of County Commission meeting.

This amendment proposes altering the pay of the Health Officer to $125.00 per hour for up to 60 hours per month through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The proposed restructuring of Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino’s compensation to an hourly rate is intended to ensure reimbursement to Shawnee County as an eligible expense through the CARES Act and the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) initiative.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, MD MPH; is board certified in both preventative medicine and public health, and has previously served as the Kansas state Epidemiologist for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

