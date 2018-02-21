Federal tax changes give greater 529, ABLE flexibility

Changes to federal tax law will impact Kansans saving for their kids.

“If you have an ABLE account, you are able to roll 529 accounts over to ABLE accounts, which allows for great flexibility,” said Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. “It also means that folks that have ABLE accounts can get a state tax deduction. If you have a 529 account, you can now use it for K-12 school in addition to higher education like you have been able to since 1999.”

ABLE accounts are for Kansans with disabilities. Under the law, people with disabilities and their families can set aside up to $14,000 a year in special accounts without affecting their eligibility for Supplemental Security Income, Medicaid or other government programs. 529 plans are designed for saving for schooling, whether it’s higher education or now K-12 education.

“Let’s say that you’ve been saving for your child and at some point in their lives, a disability happens as the result of some unforeseen tragic event,” said LaTurner. “You can now roll that 529 account over to an ABLE account so it can be used for disability related expenses.”

For more information on these initiatives, please visit learningquest.com and ks.savewithable.com.