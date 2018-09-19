Federal tax cuts spur employee pay raises, more capital investment at Kansas company

The Lawrence Paper Company (LPC) announced Tuesday it is following up earlier employee bonuses and capital investments it announced in January with employee pay increases for each of its 300 employees and more capital investments because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“The tax legislation and significant achievements by the Trump administration to reduce regulations have done wonders to spur the stock market and the economy. These changes have given companies across the country the confidence to expand and also reward employees,” LPC President Justin Hill, Jr. said. “All three of our divisions have seen record breaking performance in 2018, both in volume and profitability. The combination of customer demand, last spring’s price increase, and the contributions of all of you have left our company in a very enviable position.”

During staff meetings this week at its plants in Hutchinson, Lawrence and Fremont, Nebraska, Hill told employees LPC will give of them a $.50 per hour base wage pay increase, effective for the October 5 payroll. Additionally, at Lawrence, where LPC has a second shift, the shift differential will increase from $.52 per hour to $1.00 per hour. Hill said based upon the informal surveys, these increases should keep pay and benefits for LPC employees well above average in all three communities.

In addition to the previously announced 60,000 foot expansion and $5 million in new machinery at its plant in Fremont, LPC also is expanding its Hutchinson facility and making major investments in new machinery and production equipment at all three locations.

“We want to ensure that we continue to have some of the most advanced and efficient plants and are able to profitably serve our customers for years to come. We remain optimistic about our business going forward and the backlog of projects underway is long,” Hill said.

The Lawrence Paper Company was the first paper mill constructed west of the Mississippi in 1882. An industry pioneer from its very beginnings, LPC developed numerous paper shipping products and the equipment to make them and then shared the technology so the whole industry would benefit. Among its capabilities today, LPC offers industrial boxes, retail displays, and custom box designs shipped directly from its fulfillment center.