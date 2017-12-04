WIBW News Now!

Federal trial to begin on whether Johnson County police lied to get permission for raid on Leawood home

by on December 4, 2017 at 10:01 AM (3 hours ago)

A federal trial that begins Monday will focus on whether police lied about the results of tests on discarded tea leaves found in a Leawood couple’s trash to get permission for a SWAT-style raid on their home.

Robert and Adlynn Harte are seeking $5 million for economic losses plus emotional pain, distress and humiliation after a 2012 raid on their Leawood home. They are also seeking $2 million in punitive damages.

Authorities targeted the Hartes, both former CIA employees, after seeing Robert Harte leaving a store that sold hydroponic gardening equipment. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies found brewed tea leaves outside their home.  An affidavit claimed field tests indicated the leaves were marijuana. A search of the home found only vegetable plants.   The Hartes say law enforcement lied about the test results.

