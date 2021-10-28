Feds Go After Pot Money

Legal experts are scratching their heads over a case that implicates a murky area of the law governing when legal marijuana businesses can be prosecuted in states where marijuana is still not legal.
The Kansas News Service reports that a van operated by a cash transport company was stopped by a Dickinson County sheriff’s deputy.
The driver explained that she was headed to collect proceeds from Missouri marijuana dispensaries, and transport them to a credit union in Colorado.
Surveillance the next day by the Drug Enforcement Administration showed the driver stopping at various marijuana dispensaries.
When the driver headed back and reached Dickinson County, the same sheriff’s deputy seized five bags containing over $165,000.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas later brought a civil forfeiture action, arguing the seized cash was traceable to sales that violated the federal Controlled Substances Act.
