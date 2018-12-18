Feds propose $232k fine for Wolf Creek nuclear plant

Federal regulators have proposed fining Kansas’ only nuclear power plant $232,000 over what regulators say was retaliation against an employee reporting a possible safety issue.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday that it found the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp. violated federal regulations.

The NRC said that during a fall 2016 refueling outage at the plant, a contract employee reported a safety concern. The NRC said the employee was placed on paid administrative leave.

Wolf Creek said it has refined its reviews of personnel actions and has taken steps to ensure that employees are encouraged to report safety concerns and remain protected when they do.

The NRC said Wolf Creek has 30 days to dispute the fine or seek mediation. The Wolf Creek plant is 55 miles south of Topeka.