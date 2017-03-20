WIBW News Now!

Feds seek to shut down Kansas tax return preparer

by on March 20, 2017 at 7:00 PM (2 hours ago)

The Justice Department is seeking to shut down a Kansas tax return preparer and his business.

A civil lawsuit filed Monday alleges Everett Bias and his company, Integrity Solutions Tax Consultants Inc., prepared fraudulent tax returns for their customers.

No working phone numbers could be found to reach them for comment.

The government contends in its lawsuit the defendants unlawfully understated their customers’ income tax liabilities or overstated their refunds.

It also asks the court to order them to turn over the names of customers for whom they prepared federal tax returns since 2012.

The complaint also alleges the defendants fabricated the income and expenses of a fictitious business to show a loss.

