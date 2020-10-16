Feds Will Be Watching Kansas Election
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a federal prosecutor will be on duty on Election Day to respond to complaints of possible election fraud or voting rights violations in Kansas.
McAllister said he has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag to serve as the District Election Officer for Kansas.
Maag will be responsible for overseeing the handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department officials in Washington.
Maag will be available to the public at 785-295-2858 while the polls are open on November 3rd.
Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.
It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.