Fee fund transfer bill catches eye of House Minority Leader

The House Appropriations Committee had a hearing Tuesday on SB 276, a measure designed to increase cash flow in the transportation department of the Kansas Corporation Commission by allowing the Commission to hold on to more fee money than it has previously been able to under statute.

House Minority Leader Jim Ward was sitting in on the meeting and asked for clarification from Gary Davenport with the KCC about why they chose to raise the floor of the amount allowed to be kept.

“If this is just a cash flow, why not make the change on when the date is the funds are swept rather than raising the floor for when they’re swept?” asked Ward. “Because it sounds like you’re getting more money into the program by raising that floor rather than what you just said, which is cash flow. We could move the date from February to June 30th or some other date, so that you had all the resources to make the expenditures that are necessary and have a better accounting, so could you explain?”

Davenport tried to explain the mistiming of the sweep as previously, the money from the trucking fees paid by motor carriers to carry across state lines would come in throughout the year. Now, it’s going to come in all at once.

“Right now, the way the motor carrier license fee fund transfer is set up, on January 30th, we would sweep all funds above $700,000,” said Davenport. “If we get $4.3 million and they sweep that, we’re down to $700,000, we are not going to get any more of that $4.3.”

Ward repeated his question about why the date just couldn’t be moved.

“We felt that, when this was written, it was just an easy, let’s raise the cap from $700,000 to $2.8 million,” said Davenport. “That way, it allows us to have our operating funds to meet our budget needs.”

Ward then explained where the bottom line was for him.

“Is the highway plan going to get stiffed money?” asked Ward. “Are you going to give them less money as a result of raising the floor rather than changing the day? That’s the peanut for me.”

Davenport didn’t see that as a problem.

“From what we’ve seen, the highway fund is not going to be impacted at all because of that,” said Davenport. “It’s going to all, it all evens out in the end. It’s when the transfer is made.”

No one else had any questions for Davenport. There is no word yet on when the bill might be voted on in that committee.