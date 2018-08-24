Feeling like August again for the weekend

The heat is back on today and for the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing this morning, then sunny, hot and humid this afternoon, with a high at 95.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible late tonight/overnight and some could be strong, with a low at 72.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 95.

Sunday: Breezy, hot and humid, with a high at 96.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 96. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 96.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 95.