Felon in jail on kidnapping, other charges after Sunday night incident in Topeka

A man is in jail on kidnapping and other charges after a Sunday night incident in Topeka.

Topeka Police say they were first called about a suspected kidnapping just after 11 p.m. at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard, but couldn’t find anyone to talk to about it. When they returned at 11:45 p.m., they were able to make contact with a witness who led them to the victim.

The victim told them 36-year-old Joshua William Banfield Sr. had brandished a handgun and forced the victim into a truck, then drove him around and pistol-whipped him before bringing him back to the motel.

Mr. Banfield is said to have driven a stolen vehicle and a convicted felon, which means he’s not allowed to have a handgun.

He also had a Shawnee County Warrant for a probation violation on possession of stolen property.

He’s currently in jail on suspicion of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Possession of Stolen Property (two charges) and the felony warrant.

If you know more about Sunday night’s incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.