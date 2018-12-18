Felon said to be firing gun under arrest Monday

A convicted felon ran, but he could only hide for so long from Topeka Police Monday night.

Officers were in the 2200 block of SW Winterwood Lane around 7:30 p.m. on a service call when they heard gunshots. They saw two people running from the area and stopped one person who ran into a home and hid.

The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Tray Michael Robinson was the one firing the gun. He is a convicted felon and so his having a gun is illegal. He was rrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Discharge of a weapon.

